Welcome to Slavelandia? RT’s Keiser Report looks at the human catastrophe brought on by US inflation

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look at the effects inflation is having in the United States, as the Federal Reserve continues to lower borrowing rates and print money.

Max interviews Gerald Celente of Trendresearch.com about the consequences of this policy.

“How many times has JPMorgan Chase been convicted of fraud? Only five, and nobody goes to jail,” Celente points out.

“The bigs are getting much bigger because they’re borrowing the money for nothing. As we, the little people of Slavelandia, have to pay a 27.5% interest rate when you’re late by a day on your credit card,” he adds.

