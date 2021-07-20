 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Welcome to Slavelandia? RT’s Keiser Report looks at the human catastrophe brought on by US inflation

20 Jul, 2021 12:00
Welcome to Slavelandia? RT’s Keiser Report looks at the human catastrophe brought on by US inflation
A man walks past graffiti on boarded up and closed storefronts in New York © Reuters / Mike Segar
Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look at the effects inflation is having in the United States, as the Federal Reserve continues to lower borrowing rates and print money.

Max interviews Gerald Celente of Trendresearch.com about the consequences of this policy.

“How many times has JPMorgan Chase been convicted of fraud? Only five, and nobody goes to jail,” Celente points out.

“The bigs are getting much bigger because they’re borrowing the money for nothing. As we, the little people of Slavelandia, have to pay a 27.5% interest rate when you’re late by a day on your credit card,” he adds.

