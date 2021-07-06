 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Student mugs teacher? Cyberattack strikes bitcoin education site with hackers demanding ransom in… bitcoin

6 Jul, 2021 13:30
A neon logo of virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at the Bitcoin Embassy bar. © Reuters / Toya Sarno Jordan
Bitcoin.org, an educational platform for trading in bitcoin, was hit by a cyberattack on Monday, which overloaded the site with traffic and prompted it to shut down.

To add insult to injury, attackers demanded 0.5 bitcoin, or $17,012, in ransom to stop their actions and restore the site’s operations, Decrypt reported.

The attack in question is called a distributed denial of service, or DDoS, a specific kind of cyberattack that targets a site’s host and infrastructure by flooding the host with traffic it is unable to contain, prompting the system to fail.

The site’s pseudonymous operator, Cobra, described Monday’s attack on Twitter as “absolutely massive.

At the same time, CoinDesk reported it was able to access Bitcoin.org without difficulty.

The attack comes less than a week after London’s High Court issued a default judgment against the site, because its operator Cobra decided not to appear in court, uneager to reveal its true identity. In the ruling the court stated that Bitcoin.org should stop hosting its copy of the Bitcoin white paper.

