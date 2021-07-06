 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
What’s the problem with neoclassical economics? RT’s Keiser Report explains

6 Jul, 2021 10:02
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange © Reuters / Carlo Allegri
The Keiser Report looks at neoclassical economics, which bases value on a subjective satisfaction of utility, instead of the classical approach, where the value is based on the time and materials it took to create something.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert speak to Professor Steve Keen, of the UK’s Kingston University, about the popularity of using the first, a fantasy model of economics, and the problems it creates for the global economy.

