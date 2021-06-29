RT’s Keiser Report examines how money-printing is causing growing wealth disparity in the US

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look into the US’ quantitative easing program, which was meant to be temporary but has now become permanent.

According to the hosts of RT’s Keiser Report, it’s all part of a Ponzi scheme that was intended to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Max and Stacy explain how most of the money printed ends up in the pockets of the wealthiest 1% of the population while inflation eats away at the savings of the bottom 99%.

As one example, they point out how some of this new money is now going to landlords in California whose rents haven’t been paid by hard-pressed renters because of the pandemic. Max and Stacy discuss the fairness of bailing out the landlords as housing prices continue to rise, making purchasing a home impossible for most Americans and forcing them to rent instead of buy, while lining the pockets of the property investors.

