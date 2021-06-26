 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

RT’s Boom Bust looks at accelerating crypto crackdown across the world

26 Jun, 2021 10:46
Get short URL
RT’s Boom Bust looks at accelerating crypto crackdown across the world
© Unsplash.com
The spreading global crackdown on cryptocurrencies, particularly in China, has forced bitcoin miners to start fleeing the country. Boom Bust co-host and crypto analyst Ben Swann gives his insight.

“Bitcoin miners are selling their equipment like it is scrap metal,” he says, adding, “Essentially, they are fleeing the country for the most part because you cannot mine, specifically in the Sichuan province, where a lot of this mining took place. In fact, it was the province in which about half of all the world’s bitcoin supply was being mined – no more.”

“The Chinese government is not playing around” with its warnings, they are very serious about cracking down on cryptocurrencies, Ben says. “Obviously because they are creating their own central bank currency… China is also unique in that they are cracking down on competition ahead of their release of the CBDC.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies