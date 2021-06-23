Why are European regulators targeting US Big Tech? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

The EU has taken the lead in investigating US technology majors like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook over their alleged monopolistic behavior on the continent.

John Quelch, dean of the University of Miami Business School, says the reason is that it is quite profitable for countries to fine Big Tech – and also politically popular, since there are strong privacy concerns in Europe.

Investigative journalist Ben Swann points out that, while the European competition regulators are fining tech giants, there is no interest in kicking these companies out of Europe.

According to Quelch, “What we’re seeing here is kind of a cat and mouse situation, where the regulators have incentive to go after what they charge is bad behavior, but at the same time there is sufficient brand equity with these companies among European consumers that they cannot be shut down.”

