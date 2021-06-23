 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Why are European regulators targeting US Big Tech? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

23 Jun, 2021 09:15
The EU has taken the lead in investigating US technology majors like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook over their alleged monopolistic behavior on the continent.

John Quelch, dean of the University of Miami Business School, says the reason is that it is quite profitable for countries to fine Big Tech – and also politically popular, since there are strong privacy concerns in Europe.

Investigative journalist Ben Swann points out that, while the European competition regulators are fining tech giants, there is no interest in kicking these companies out of Europe.

According to Quelch, “What we’re seeing here is kind of a cat and mouse situation, where the regulators have incentive to go after what they charge is bad behavior, but at the same time there is sufficient brand equity with these companies among European consumers that they cannot be shut down.”

