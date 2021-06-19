 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Keiser Report looks at Guatemala’s bitcoin race to end fiat system’s labor exploitation

19 Jun, 2021 14:39
Guatemala City, Guatemala © AFP / Johan Ordonez
Max Keiser talks to Carlos Toriello Herrerias (aka Carlino) about Bitcoin Lake in Guatemala and the hopes for the region after El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender.

Guatemala’s power is its people who “have been unfortunately used by the fiat system for cheap labor, primarily in the United States,” Carlino says.

He explains that over 20% of Guatemala’s GDP “is remittance flow sent from the United States down to Central America. And we see that as our opportunity to win the bitcoin race as a region.” From those remittance flows, 9% goes on fees on average, Carlino says, noting “that’s 2% of our GDP right there being sucked out by Western Union.”

“So, we want to do everything we can to help Strike [mobile payments app] launch as soon as possible in Guatemala and the rest of Central America. So that people at the bottom of the pyramid are no longer financing Western Union and the likes,” he says, adding: “Our mission is to make Central America the first hyper-bitcoinized region of the world.”

