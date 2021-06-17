Russia’s ability to maneuver outside US dollar gives it ‘incredible freedom’ – Max Keiser

In this special episode of the Keiser Report recorded at Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the dumpster-diving fiat.

“For 75 years post World War II the global geopolitical game, as it’s called, sometimes rests upon the foundation of US dollar supremacy, the US dollar as world reserve currency,” says Max.

“And now we have a major economy, Russia, completely outside of the dollar. That gives them a way to maneuver in a way that no other country can," he continues. "But all other countries will emulate and be envious of the ability for Russia to maneuver outside the dollar. It’s an incredible freedom that they now have.”

Max points out that Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe is “just the first of the many wins.”

