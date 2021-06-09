 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

World’s largest oil company launches debut sale of dollar-denominated Islamic bonds

9 Jun, 2021 08:22
Get short URL
World’s largest oil company launches debut sale of dollar-denominated Islamic bonds
A Saudi Aramco employee is seen at the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility at Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter in Saudi Arabia © Reuters / Ahmed Jadallah
Saudi Arabia’s energy giant, Saudi Aramco, has started sales of its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond as it seeks to raise cash to pay out $75 billion in dividends.

The official Saudi Press Agency said that the sale of sukuk, or Islamic bonds compliant with the Muslim faith, will end on June 17.

The agency did not specify how much cash Aramco is seeking to raise. The company is offering sukuk due in three, five and 10 years, unnamed sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The sale comes after two previous bond offerings that were not compliant with Islamic law – a debut $12 billion sale in 2019 and an $8 billion offering in November last year. 

Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company, pledged to pay the dividend in a bid to generate interest in its debut initial public offering on the Saudi bourse in December 2019. However, the company had to reduce spending, cut jobs and sell non-core assets as the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread lockdowns hurt demand for oil last year, which is the main source of revenue for the kingdom.

Also on rt.com Saudi Arabia may sell 1% of Aramco to a ‘leading global energy company’ – crown prince

Aramco’s oil revenue accounts for about 40% of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product and the recent increase in crude prices may drive this even higher, said Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Jaimin Patel and Damian Sassower. The kingdom’s plans to reduce its dependence on Aramco will be challenged by the nation’s fiscal deficit, they added.

Saudi Arabia faces a ballooning budget deficit and is pursuing multi-billion dollar projects to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies