US business eager to operate in Russia, but pulled out of it by the ears – Putin

American corporations want to work in Russia, but US policies towards Moscow prevent them from doing business and force them to make way for rivals, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“US businesses are eager to operate in Russia, but are being pulled from the Russian market by the ears,” he said in an interview with the Russia 1 news channel.

According to Putin, Moscow and Washington could effectively cooperate on issues such as strategic stability, regional conflicts, and environmental challenges.

The interview came days before Putin’s summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden, which is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Putin had previously said that US-Russia relations were at their “lowest point in recent years.” Meanwhile, Biden expressed hope for a “stable and predictable relationship” with Moscow.

Relations between the two countries plummeted to new lows earlier this year after Biden agreed that his Russian counterpart was a “killer” and introduced another round of sanctions on Moscow, including measures affecting the sovereign debt market.

