Russia will ‘significantly’ boost share of global helium market – Putin

Russia should increase its share of the global helium supply market, which currently stands at 3%, President Vladimir Putin said this week at the inauguration ceremony of the Amur Gas Processing Plant.

"Following the achievement of full capacity in 2025, the plant will annually process 42 billion cubic meters of natural gas, produce about 60 million cubic meters of helium,” he said, adding: “Such volume will make it possible for Russia to meet the domestic demand for this gas and capture one of the leading positions on its supplies in the global market.”

The United States currently holds 56% of the global helium market, followed by Qatar with 28%, Putin noted.



Talking about Russia’s 3% share, he said: "We will significantly boost these capabilities.”

