Russia-China trade turnover soars nearly 25% since beginning of 2021
According to the data, the total volume of trade between the two countries during the period amounted to $50.65 billion, marking year-on-year growth of 23.6%. In May alone, Russia-China trade turnover reached $10.449 billion.
Exports of Chinese goods to Russia increased by 35.3% to $22.921 billion, while imports of Russian products surged 15.4%, and reached $27.735 billion.
Mutual trade between the nations has returned to positive growth this year after pandemic-hit 2020 saw a nearly 3% year-on-year decline.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that despite the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, trade between Russia and China still exceeded $100 billion, and reached $104 billion last year.
Putin added that Russia-China bilateral trade is expected to reach $200 billion by 2024.
