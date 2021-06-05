Russia-China trade turnover may reach $200 BILLION by 2024, Putin says
“I think we could reach the level of $200 billion, as we agreed, as soon as by 2024,” Putin said, speaking at an annual economic forum in St. Petersburg.
He pointed out that Russia-China trade turnover had totaled $104 billion by the end of 2020, exceeding the targeted $100 billion.Also on rt.com Better off as friends? Russia & China forging close partnership, Moscow's man in Beijing says, but NATO-style alliance not needed
Although the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic didn’t prevent the mutual trade volume from reaching this milestone, the turnover in 2020 was down almost 3% against the previous pre-pandemic year.
Nonetheless, trade between the two nations saw a nearly 20% year-on-year surge in the first four months of 2021, reaching $40.207 billion.
