 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia has great investment opportunities for Europe despite sanctions & Covid crisis – former French presidential envoy

3 Jun, 2021 15:21
Get short URL
Russia has great investment opportunities for Europe despite sanctions & Covid crisis – former French presidential envoy
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
Cooperation between France and Russia is historically very high and has been developing despite sanctions and the pandemic, says Jean-Pierre Thomas, president of Thomas Vendôme Investment and France’s former presidential envoy.

Talking to RT on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Thomas said that many businesses in Europe, including French companies, want to invest in Russia. Businesses particularly want to invest in the agriculture sector, he added.

"France currently has big investment opportunities in Russia because, thanks to the sanctions, Russia has been developing its agriculture,” Thomas explained, pointing out that in Europe, and particularly in France, there’s a lot of high technology for the agro industry.

Also on rt.com Putin outlines national priorities to restart economy & raise living standards as Russia emerges from Covid crisis

“We have more than 200 companies present in Russia, and France is the biggest [FDI] employer in Russia.” However, the political environment and sanctions are hurting cooperation, which could reach much higher levels, he said. 

“Big companies in France are very interested in coming to Russia and investing there," the former envoy affirmed, "and so that’s the field in which we can cooperate more.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies