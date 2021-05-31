 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US dollar weakens to 3yr low against Chinese yuan

31 May, 2021 12:42
A part of 100 US dollar and a part of 100 Chinese yuan notes © Global Look Press / Zumapress.com
The US dollar has continued to depreciate, dropping to a three-year low versus the yuan on Monday as global investors look for safer assets amid China’s economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The greenback is on track for its second consecutive month of loss against a basket of currencies. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3553 per dollar, its strongest level since May 2018, despite analysts’ warnings that the Chinese authorities aim to curb its rise. 

The dollar is down as investors weigh the likely impact of surging consumer price pressures and the Federal Reserve’s stance on US assets. The key PCE price index jumped 3.1% in its largest annual gain since July 1992, due to a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply disruptions.

According to Ulrich Leuchtmann, Commerzbank's head of FX and commodity research, the market considers the current inflation levels to be transitional, while next year US inflation will remain at 2.5%.

“That does not make it any easier pricing USD,” Leuchtmann said as quoted by Reuters. “Until we have more clarity the dollar is likely to have found a good balance at current levels,” he added.

