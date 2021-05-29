 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Will Memorial Day weekend box office top the anticipated $100 million? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know

29 May, 2021 15:00
Get short URL
Will Memorial Day weekend box office top the anticipated $100 million? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know
© Global Look Press / Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy
After many of last year’s movies went straight to digital release or delayed due to the Covid-related restrictions, silver screens in the US are welcoming cinema lovers back, as summer blockbuster season starts right this weekend.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by senior media analyst at Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian, to take a look at how this summer movie season is expected to fare.

The expert compared a major comeback for the movie theaters on the 2021 Memorial Day weekend to the recovery of the travel industry that has recently been seen, as the nation is gradually leaving the pandemic-related restrictions behind.

Also on rt.com When will music fans be able to really rock out again, and on what terms? RT’s Boom Bust asks an expert

“Last year, the box office was down 80% in North America versus 2019,” the expert said. “And the travel industry is coming back as people want to get of the house, same thing with movie theaters: people want to go back.”

He stressed that the holiday weekend is incredibly important for the industry, despite a late start to the summer movie season.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies