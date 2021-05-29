Will Memorial Day weekend box office top the anticipated $100 million? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know

After many of last year’s movies went straight to digital release or delayed due to the Covid-related restrictions, silver screens in the US are welcoming cinema lovers back, as summer blockbuster season starts right this weekend.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by senior media analyst at Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian, to take a look at how this summer movie season is expected to fare.

The expert compared a major comeback for the movie theaters on the 2021 Memorial Day weekend to the recovery of the travel industry that has recently been seen, as the nation is gradually leaving the pandemic-related restrictions behind.

“Last year, the box office was down 80% in North America versus 2019,” the expert said. “And the travel industry is coming back as people want to get of the house, same thing with movie theaters: people want to go back.”

He stressed that the holiday weekend is incredibly important for the industry, despite a late start to the summer movie season.

