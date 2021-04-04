 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
When will music fans be able to really rock out again, and on what terms? RT’s Boom Bust asks an expert

4 Apr, 2021 14:05
© Getty Images / Linka A Odom
Vaccination campaigns that have been rolled out across the world are bringing fresh hope to millions of music fans, who are itching to once again attend concerts and music festivals.

RT’s Boom Bust talked to Steve Stewart, co-founder and CEO of Vezt, the intellectual property rights marketplace for musicians, to access the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the music industry and find out when the sector will resume its normal course.

According to Stewart, the former manager for US rock band Stone Temple Pilots, the pandemic didn’t just hit performers, like Taylor Swift, who sometimes have a substantial financial cushion.

The industry veteran highlighted that the lives of thousands of people involved in management, production, and promotion depend on the artists going out or touring

“It’s going to be difficult to keep distances and keep all the parameters in place,” Stewart said when speaking about long-awaited events that are planned for the end of summer.

He also stressed that such measures as vaccination certificates are set to pose huge challenges for event organizers.

