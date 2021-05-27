Can the US get other countries’ support for a global corporate tax hike? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
So far, the increase has received positive comments from France, Germany, Italy and Japan, and the US is hoping to get support from all the G7 members.Also on rt.com Ireland rejects Biden’s push for global corporate tax hike, as finance minister vows to keep rates low
RT’s Boom Bust talked to Economic Update host Professor Richard Wolff and Jeffrey Tucker, author of ‘Liberty or Lockdown’, to explore what’s next for the initiative and whether everybody is expected to be on board.
According to Professor Wolff, the very idea is to limit the use of taxes as a competitive tool that helps governments bring investment to their countries.
However, it remains an open question which states support the idea and which ones oppose it, according to Tucker.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section