 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Iran has 69 million barrels of oil ready for when US sanctions end

26 May, 2021 09:41
Get short URL
Iran has 69 million barrels of oil ready for when US sanctions end
© Reuters / ATTA KENARE
Iran may have some 69 million barrels of oil in floating storage waiting on tankers to travel to buyers when US sanctions on its crude oil exports are removed, estimates from E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers cited by Bloomberg show.

Citigroup also has a similar estimate on Iran’s floating storage. In a note on Monday, the bank said Iran could have around 65 million barrels of oil stored at sea, plus another 54 million barrels in storage onshore.  

The United States and Iran have been holding indirect talks in Vienna since last month on possible ways for both countries to return to the so-called Iran nuclear deal. US President Joe Biden has signaled a willingness to return to the nuclear deal, but only if Iran returns to full compliance in its nuclear activities. Iran, for its part, has said it would start complying with the nuclear deal only after the US lifts the sanctions on Tehran.

Also on rt.com Iran is planning an oil export boost once US lifts sanctions

The official meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), marking the beginning of the fifth round of the Vienna talks, is starting on Tuesday, May 25, Mikhail Ulyanov, who leads the Russian delegation at the talks, tweeted early on Tuesday, adding in a reply to a question that this could be the final round of talks.

In case an agreement is reached, and after the US sanctions are lifted, Iran could deliver oil “to major export markets, including India and China, within 10-20 days,” Citigroup said in its Monday note, as carried by Bloomberg.

Yet, Iran’s floating crude will not be cleared overnight after a lifting of the US sanctions, Gibson Shipbrokers’ head of research Richard Matthews told Bloomberg. The payment channels must also be cleared, as well as all other formalities before buyers regain confidence that they would be buying Iranian oil legitimately. Therefore, the clearing of Iran’s crude oil stash will likely take months with a gradual ramp-up of activity, Matthews told Bloomberg.

This article was originally published on Oilprice.com

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies