China continues ramping up natural gas production

China’s natural gas output has been growing steadily during the first four months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

According to the NSB, production rose 11.6% year-on-year to 70.2 billion cubic meters during this period. The figure is also up 23.1% compared to 2019, putting the average January-April growth at 10.9% for 2020 and 2021.

In April alone, the nation’s production amounted to 16.9 billion cubic meters, up 7% from the previous year. The average daily production reached 560 million cubic meters.

China's natural gas imports in the first four months surged 22.4% year-on-year to 39.46 million tons, according to the NBS.

Also on rt.com China announces MASSIVE oil & gas discovery in Bohai Sea

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section