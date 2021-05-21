Who is at fault for causing the recent US fuel shortage? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know

In a fresh twist to the ongoing US fuel shortage saga, executives at Colonial Pipeline may be responsible for the shutdown which led to a gasoline crisis on the US East Coast, not the hackers.

It reportedly took the company an hour to shut down the conduit that remained inoperable for six days. The step was allegedly taken to prevent the damage from spreading to the pipeline’s operational control.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by the show’s co-host and investigative journalist Ben Swann to find out how the company could make a decision that had such a massive impact on US energy supply.

