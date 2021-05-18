 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

‘America has a very nasty oligarch problem’ – RT’s Keiser Report

18 May, 2021 11:40
Get short URL
‘America has a very nasty oligarch problem’ – RT’s Keiser Report
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon © AFP / SAUL LOEB
Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk about the Covid pandemic and all other problems crippling the US economy. There’s currently “one crisis on top of another, multiple crises all stacked up,” Max points out.

“The problem with the billionaires is that they got to be billionaires by hollowing out the economy, by destroying the infrastructure, by stealing from pension accounts, from destroying the moral fabric of the country,” he says.

“People like Warren Buffett, or Jeff Bezos, or Bill Gates, etc., achieved their wealth at the expense of the common good. They literally threw the country under the bus, and now we’re dealing with the consequences,” Max explains, adding that “America has a very nasty oligarch problem, and we need a leader that could deal with the oligarchs.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies