‘America has a very nasty oligarch problem’ – RT’s Keiser Report
“The problem with the billionaires is that they got to be billionaires by hollowing out the economy, by destroying the infrastructure, by stealing from pension accounts, from destroying the moral fabric of the country,” he says.
“People like Warren Buffett, or Jeff Bezos, or Bill Gates, etc., achieved their wealth at the expense of the common good. They literally threw the country under the bus, and now we’re dealing with the consequences,” Max explains, adding that “America has a very nasty oligarch problem, and we need a leader that could deal with the oligarchs.”
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section