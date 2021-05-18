 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russian agricultural exports to China continue to grow despite pandemic

18 May, 2021 07:31
Get short URL
Russian agricultural exports to China continue to grow despite pandemic
© AFP / STR
Supplies of Russian agricultural products and foodstuffs (excluding fishery products) to China increased by 17.6% in the first quarter of this year, according to Russia’s trade representative to China, Alexey Dakhnovsky.

“Despite the difficult epidemiological situation and the imposed quarantine restrictions, the supply of some Russian agricultural and food products not only did not decrease but continued to grow,” Dakhnovsky said on Tuesday at the international food fair ‘SIAL China 2021’ in Shanghai.

According to him, supplies of fats and oils increased significantly during the period by over 56% year-on-year.

Despite the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, trade between Russia and China continued to grow and exceeded $100 billion in 2020. Trade turnover reached $40.207 billion in January-April 2021, which is 19.8% higher than it was in the same period last year. The two countries aim to double the volume of trade in 2021 to $200 billion.

Also on rt.com Russia triples gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia pipeline

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies