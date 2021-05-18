Russian agricultural exports to China continue to grow despite pandemic

Supplies of Russian agricultural products and foodstuffs (excluding fishery products) to China increased by 17.6% in the first quarter of this year, according to Russia’s trade representative to China, Alexey Dakhnovsky.

“Despite the difficult epidemiological situation and the imposed quarantine restrictions, the supply of some Russian agricultural and food products not only did not decrease but continued to grow,” Dakhnovsky said on Tuesday at the international food fair ‘SIAL China 2021’ in Shanghai.

According to him, supplies of fats and oils increased significantly during the period by over 56% year-on-year.

Despite the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, trade between Russia and China continued to grow and exceeded $100 billion in 2020. Trade turnover reached $40.207 billion in January-April 2021, which is 19.8% higher than it was in the same period last year. The two countries aim to double the volume of trade in 2021 to $200 billion.

