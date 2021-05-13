Russian-born Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin donates $1 BILLION in crypto to pandemic-hit India
Over the last several weeks, India has seen a dramatic surge in Covid-19 infections, reporting a record number of cases and fatalities.The World Health Organization warned that the Indian strain first detected last year has already spread to dozens of countries.Also on rt.com India Covid-19 crisis could seriously damage global economy
The Russian-born programmer made the generous donation in the form of several dog-themed meme coins, such as Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars and Akita Inu.
Buterin’s contribution went to the India Covid Relief Fund, created by Sandeep Nailwal, a fellow crypto entrepreneur and co-founder of the Ethereum scaling platform Polygon.
“We plan to do a thoughtful liquidation to ensure we meet our Covid relief goal,” the fund said on Twitter. “We have decided to convert the donation slowly over a period of time.”Also on rt.com Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin becomes world’s youngest crypto billionaire
The move has reportedly caused some cryptos to plunge between 30% and 65%, raising concerns that the amount of actual aid reaching Indian charities could decline as a result.
Buterin, 27, became the world’s youngest crypto billionaire last week, when the price of ether surged to $3,500, pushing the value of his estimated 333,500 ether tokens to over $1.1 billion.
