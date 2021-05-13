 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Timber! RT’s Keiser Report looks at what’s behind soaring lumber prices in US

13 May, 2021 10:32
Customers shop for lumber at a Home Depot store in Washington © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
As the US government continues to print money and the Covid pandemic causes supply chains to shut down, there is evidence that a major inflation is starting to happen, according to RT’s Keiser Report.

Host Stacy Herbert says one of the signs has been a parabolic rise in timber prices in the United States, which has resulted in rising home prices, as more and more people flee the cities for the suburbs.

According to Max Keiser, money-printing by the Fed is at the root of the problem, causing a massive inflation and the devaluation of the US dollar.

“This looks like it’s shaping up to be a deflationary depression like we’ve seen in Weimar Germany or Venezuela or Zimbabwe. People are panic-buying assets right now to protect themselves from what looks like an event on the horizon, which is the utter collapse of the US dollar," Max says.

