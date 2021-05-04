 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russian energy major Gazprom significantly boosts natural gas exports

4 May, 2021 12:50
Get short URL
Russian energy major Gazprom significantly boosts natural gas exports
© Gazprom / Facebook
Gazprom’s gas exports to non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries grew by 28.3% in the first four months of 2021 year-on-year, to 68.4 billion cubic meters, the company said.

“To compare, the increase exceeds the volume of gas that we supplied to a large consumer such as Austria for the whole of last year,” Gazprom said.

Also on rt.com Russia triples gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia pipeline

The company pointed out that gas supplies increased to most exporting countries and, in particular, to Turkey (by 143.7%), Romania (by 139.8%), Serbia (by 97.9%), Germany (by 36.8%), Greece (by 34.8%), (France by 16.9%), Poland (by 20.6%), and Italy (by 11%). Exports of natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia mega pipeline are also growing, Gazprom said.

Data showed that, in April alone, the firm supplied 15.7 billion cubic meters of gas to non-CIS states.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies