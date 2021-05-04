 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Another $45 BILLION needed next year to vaccinate most adults across the globe – World Health Organization

4 May, 2021 09:23
Get short URL
Another $45 BILLION needed next year to vaccinate most adults across the globe – World Health Organization
© Reuters / Niharika Kulkarni
The global COVAX program for developing and distributing coronavirus vaccines is $19 billion short of its $22 billion target this year, according to World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He said at a briefing that a further $35 billion to $45 billion will be needed next year to ensure that most adults around the world are immunized.

The WTO chief urged G7 nations to fund the global coronavirus recovery, saying the crisis cannot be resolved worldwide if they do not step up. “The G7 countries could mobilize a substantial portion of these funds themselves, and lead a global effort to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination around the world.

“COVAX (the global alliance to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines) urgently needs 20 million doses during the second quarter of 2021 to cover interruptions in supply triggered by increased demands for vaccines in India where COVAX’s main supplier of the AstraZeneca product is based,” he said.

India reported more than 357,000 new Covid infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to over 20 million cases in the country, according to Health Ministry data.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies