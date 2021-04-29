RT’s Keiser Report explores why gold & bitcoin fans are always fighting against each other

Max Keiser continues his interview with Craig ‘Don Quixote’ Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com about the conflict between bitcoin investors and gold investors.

“I find it extraordinarily frustrating,” says Hemke. “We are on the same team – bitcoin fans and gold fans. Why are we fighting against each other? And why is the bitcoin marketing campaign always ‘Dump gold and buy bitcoin’? Well, dump dollars for God’s Sake, dump stocks, dump Tesla. Why does it always have to be anti-gold, I don’t get that.”

