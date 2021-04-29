 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Keiser Report explores why gold & bitcoin fans are always fighting against each other

29 Apr, 2021 11:34
© Pixabay.com
Max Keiser continues his interview with Craig ‘Don Quixote’ Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com about the conflict between bitcoin investors and gold investors.

“I find it extraordinarily frustrating,” says Hemke. “We are on the same team – bitcoin fans and gold fans. Why are we fighting against each other? And why is the bitcoin marketing campaign always ‘Dump gold and buy bitcoin’? Well, dump dollars for God’s Sake, dump stocks, dump Tesla. Why does it always have to be anti-gold, I don’t get that.”

