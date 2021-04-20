 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
As Peloton faces scrutiny over safety of its treadmills, RT’s Boom Bust looks into the firm’s potential legal liabilities

20 Apr, 2021 12:04
© AFP / Ethan Miller / Getty Images North America
Popular exercise equipment company Peloton came under fire from US regulators over injuries related to its Tread+ treadmill.

The urgent warning issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recommends not using the treadmill anywhere near small children or pets. The regulator cited 39 incidents, including one death, saying that Tread+ poses risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death.

The commission released a terrifying video of a child being dragged under a Peloton treadmill to highlight their warning. Peloton shares fell over 7% following the news. However, the fitness machine manufacturer refused to cooperate with the investigation into the product.

RT’s Boom Bust talked to Sara Papantonio of Levin Papantonio Rafferty, a Florida-based personal injury law firm, to find out whether the parents can sue the company if injuries occur after the government warning.

“This warning is an official notice to Peloton that the tread that they are manufacturing is potentially dangerous,” the lawyer said.

“The CPSC has started the legal clockwork for those who have been injured. Now, it’s up to Peloton to prove that the equipment they are selling is safe.”

