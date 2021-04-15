Keiser Report looks at NFTs, a multi-billion-dollar industry which is ‘OBVIOUSLY A FRAUD’
“In the case of bond market, there’s no bonds, that’s what negative interest rate is,” Max says, adding, “Now we’ve got a multi-billion-dollar NFT market, non-fungible token market, and the so-called art market, where there is no art.”
He goes on: “There is no original art, there’s only copies, which can be copied infinitely with absolute fidelity. There’s only copies of the art, but now it’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, obviously a Ponzi scheme, obviously a fraud.”
According to Max, “It is sold as if it’s something in a can – they just need to add what it is, what it says it is.”
