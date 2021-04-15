 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Keiser Report looks at NFTs, a multi-billion-dollar industry which is ‘OBVIOUSLY A FRAUD’

15 Apr, 2021 09:57
A person looks at a piece by Hoxxoh during the grand opening of Superchief Gallery NFT, a physical gallery dedicated exclusively to NFT artwork in New York © AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look at the easy sell of Ponzi economics as the human imagination prefers the fantasy of impossible gains to the hard slog of actually producing or manufacturing profits.

“In the case of bond market, there’s no bonds, that’s what negative interest rate is,” Max says, adding, “Now we’ve got a multi-billion-dollar NFT market, non-fungible token market, and the so-called art market, where there is no art.”

He goes on: “There is no original art, there’s only copies, which can be copied infinitely with absolute fidelity. There’s only copies of the art, but now it’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, obviously a Ponzi scheme, obviously a fraud.”

According to Max, “It is sold as if it’s something in a can – they just need to add what it is, what it says it is.”

