Biden’s $2.2 trillion ‘infrastructure’ plan is a Trojan Horse, market analyst tells Keiser Report

13 Apr, 2021 11:26
© Getty Images / peterschreiber.media
Max Keiser interviews Rick Ackerman, the editor and publisher of Rick’s Picks, who argues that the quadrillions in credit derivatives collapsing will outpace any amount of money printing.

They also talk about US President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion package plan, which Ackerman calls a “Trojan Horse.”

He explains: “Supposedly about 5% of that money is used for potholes, roads and bridges, and the other 95% is one way or another toward what we call social engineering, and there’s even little bit of weather control in there.”

“So, I’m afraid that this $2.2 trillion starter kit is just a downpayment on environmental plan that could cost a lot more,” Ackerman says.

