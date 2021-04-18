Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries launches sales in US

A year after entering the European market, Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries has started sales in the United States. It thus expanded its online presence to cover 14 countries around the world.

At the end of February, Wildberries launched sales in France, Italy and Spain. In January 2020, the company kicked off sales in Poland, making it the first European country in which it operates. The retailer is already operating in Slovakia, Ukraine, Israel, Germany, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

According to the firm, US online shoppers may place an order both via a separate website us.wildberries.ru and with the help of the mobile application. “The website and the application work in English and Russian languages,” it said.

Wildberries offers about 5.5 million items provided by more than 40 thousand brands. Those include clothing, shoes and accessories, beauty products, toys, electronics, books and stationery, sporting goods and household items.

"The online platform brings together manufacturers and sellers from different countries – Russia, Germany, France, Poland and many others. We are open to expanding cooperation with American entrepreneurs, including small and medium-sized businesses,” said Vyacheslav Ivashchenko, director of development at Wildberries.

Founded by the former English teacher Tatyana Bakalchuk in 2004, Wildberries became Russia’s number one online retailer in 2017. The company’s trade volume reached 437.2 billion rubles ($5.6 billion) in 2020, with sales outside Russia soaring 95% to 23.7 billion rubles ($306 million).

