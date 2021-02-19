 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Forget GameStop! The entire US fixed income market’s about to blow due to insolvency & inflation, strategist tells Boom Bust

19 Feb, 2021 13:12
Get short URL
Forget GameStop! The entire US fixed income market’s about to blow due to insolvency & inflation, strategist tells Boom Bust
© Reuters / Brendan McDermid
The Reddit-fueled GameStop stock saga is taking center stage in Washington. The key players are testifying in front of the US Congress on how one little stock play by independent investors almost took down Wall Street.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to CEO of Pento Portfolio Strategies Michael Pento about the hearings, and elicits his view on the entire situation. 

“A couple of shares of stock, this is not endemic in Wall Street, [yet it] was in danger of bringing down the whole system, according to some CEOs of exchanges,” Pento says, adding: “We almost brought down the entire financial institution because of GameStop.”

He goes on, raising a question: “What is going to happen when the multiple trillions of dollars in junk bonds that have been pushed to the lowest yields to treasuries ever, the lowest nominal yields ever, blow up?”

According to Pento, “The entire fixed income market, which is exponentially bigger than GameStop, is about to blow due to insolvency and inflation. Watch out!”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies