Why does US need a special envoy for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline? Boom Bust digs in

The White House is in talks to appoint a special envoy to lead negotiations on halting the construction of Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, Politico reported this week, citing current and former US officials.

According to the report, Amos Hochstein, who served as the special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs under President Barack Obama and was a close adviser and confidant to then-Vice President Joe Biden, was informally offered the role by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan late last month and is being vetted, the officials said.

RT’s Boom Bust looks at the details.

