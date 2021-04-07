 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Could rapid development of China’s digital currency threaten US' global dominance? RT’s Boom Bust digs in

7 Apr, 2021 12:17
While many countries around the globe are embracing the idea of having their own digital currencies, China has outpaced others in the race for a financial technology breakthrough with its digital yuan.

The Chinese authorities have been long mulling the widespread launch of the country’s digital currency and have conducted massive tests across the country. RT’s Boom Bust discussed how the development of the digital yuan may affect its role in the international financial system and the dominant position of the US dollar.

“It [the digital yuan] removes one of the US’ trump cards, which is total control over the SWIFT network and the US dollar reserve status for trade settlements,” co-host Christy Ai said.

She further added that the popularization of the digital form of the Chinese national currency may boost “globalization” of the yuan. At first, China could promote using the digital yuan in trade with its allies, which eventually would lift the currency’s status as global settlement currency and result in de-dollarization.

“On the flip side the US trade policy could lead to more de-dollarization, especially in the Middle East and Russia,” Christy Ai noted. “There is a challenger now to the USD, so others can actually choose what to use. It really is the end of the US’ ability to unilaterally call all the shots.”

