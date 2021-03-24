RT’s Boom Bust looks at the battle between Amazon and its workers over better pay and benefits
Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, filed with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a unionization vote back in November 2020. The company, owned by the world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos, has run a massive campaign to counter the efforts of its employees to unionize.
“We know that Amazon spent millions of dollars on union-busting tactics in Alabama,” former Amazon employee Christian Smalls told Boom Bust, adding that he talked to people employed by the mega-retailer in Bessemer just weeks ago.
“I can tell you now, the workers were receiving a lot of misinformation,” he said.
