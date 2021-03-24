RT’s Boom Bust looks at the battle between Amazon and its workers over better pay and benefits

The latest Amazon workers’ strike in Italy is a sign of the increasing pressure the e-commerce giant faces in Europe and the US over alleged labor law violations, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, filed with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a unionization vote back in November 2020. The company, owned by the world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos, has run a massive campaign to counter the efforts of its employees to unionize.

READ MORE: Thousands of Amazon workers in Italy go on strike in row over labor conditions

“We know that Amazon spent millions of dollars on union-busting tactics in Alabama,” former Amazon employee Christian Smalls told Boom Bust, adding that he talked to people employed by the mega-retailer in Bessemer just weeks ago.

“I can tell you now, the workers were receiving a lot of misinformation,” he said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section