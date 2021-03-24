 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Boom Bust looks at the battle between Amazon and its workers over better pay and benefits

24 Mar, 2021 12:25
© AFP / Megan Varner
The latest Amazon workers’ strike in Italy is a sign of the increasing pressure the e-commerce giant faces in Europe and the US over alleged labor law violations, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, filed with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a unionization vote back in November 2020. The company, owned by the world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos, has run a massive campaign to counter the efforts of its employees to unionize.

“We know that Amazon spent millions of dollars on union-busting tactics in Alabama,” former Amazon employee Christian Smalls told Boom Bust, adding that he talked to people employed by the mega-retailer in Bessemer just weeks ago.

“I can tell you now, the workers were receiving a lot of misinformation,” he said.

