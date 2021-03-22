 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia-EU trade turnover plunged over 20% in 2020

22 Mar, 2021 11:41
Get short URL
Russia-EU trade turnover plunged over 20% in 2020
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
The volume of trade between Russia and the European Union declined by 21% last year to $219 billion, according to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

He said during a round table titled ‘Russia-Europe: realities and prospects’ in the State Duma that Russia’s “Trade turnover with the European Union decreased in 2020, if you count the UK, by 21% compared to 2019.” Grushko added: “Although I recall that at the best times in 2013, this figure amounted to $417 billion, and in terms of weight in the EU's foreign trade, Russia was in the top league.”

Also on rt.com Western anti-Russia sanctions proved to be ineffective, France’s special envoy says

Trade and business relations between Russia and the European Union have worsened since the introduction by Brussels of anti-Russian sanctions in 2014 over the events in Ukraine. Moscow has responded with counter-sanctions, banning a range of European products and launching an import substitution program.

Politicians from European countries have repeatedly called for the punitive measures to be canceled as they have become a major hurdle for business and economic growth.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies