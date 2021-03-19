 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooting for the stars: Boom Bust explores the future of blockchain technology in the space industry

19 Mar, 2021 11:53
Space exploration used to be almost entirely exclusive to governments, but private firms have also joined the race, with competition picking up in recent years.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to industry experts about the big players and what they hope to accomplish. They also discuss the future of blockchain technology in the space sector, focusing on JPMorgan’s experiment of blockchain payments between satellites orbiting Earth. 

“This test ultimately showed that blockchain technology could power payments between everyday objects autonomously,” says co-host Christy Ai, adding that “It also validated the approach towards a decentralized network where communication with the Earth is not even necessary.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

