 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Fitch upgrades China’s growth rate due to strong export recovery & global demand

18 Mar, 2021 09:09
Get short URL
Fitch upgrades China’s growth rate due to strong export recovery & global demand
© Pixabay.com
Ratings agency Fitch revised China’s GDP growth rate projection from 8% to 8.4% on Thursday, citing strong export recovery and global demand.

The country’s economic rebound to 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 was described as “a remarkable achievement in the context of the pandemic.” Fitch said it reflected China’s success in containing the virus, as well as strong investment growth and a boost to net trade as exports rebounded very rapidly from mid-year and services imports collapsed.

China is the only major economy that is starting to normalize macroeconomic policy settings, where the fiscal deficit is being scaled back and credit growth is slowing as the economic recovery matures, said Fitch’s chief economist, Brian Coulton.

Also on rt.com China’s foreign trade reviving global recovery, experts say

The agency has also updated its forecast on the global GDP growth – from 5.3% in its December’s projection to 6.1%. It said the main driver of the global forecast revision was the much larger than expected fiscal stimulus package recently passed in the United States.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus represents more than 2.5% of global GDP, according to Coulton. “The pandemic is not over, but it is starting to look like we have entered the final phase of the economic crisis,” he said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies