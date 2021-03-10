 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

With inflation soaring, bottom will fall out of US dollar & gold will go through the roof, Peter Schiff tells Boom Bust

10 Mar, 2021 13:26
Get short URL
With inflation soaring, bottom will fall out of US dollar & gold will go through the roof, Peter Schiff tells Boom Bust
© Getty Images / aydinmutlu
The Covid vaccine rollouts and stimulus optimism lifted stock markets this week while gold prices have taken a hit as volatility has begun to wane.

Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital joins Boom Bust with analysis of the recent price movement for the precious metal and the US economic recovery.

“The markets still believe the Fed that it will be able to contain the inflation problem before it really runs out of control,” says Schiff, adding: “So, it’s the expectation that the Fed is going to fight inflation by raising rates, that’s what’s pressuring gold.”

However, the markets are wrong, the veteran stockbroker says, explaining: “The Fed is not even going to attempt to fight inflation, it’s going to surrender. Inflation is going to win without a fight. And when the markets realize that the Fed is all bark no bite and that inflation is going to be an even bigger problem that is going to be uncontrollable, then the bottom’s going to fall out of the dollar and gold’s going through the roof.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies