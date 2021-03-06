 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tweet for $300K? Twitter boss Jack Dorsey is selling first-ever tweet and the bids are flying in

6 Mar, 2021 08:38
FILE PHOTO: Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey © AFP / Prakash Singh
The first post on Twitter that appeared on its co-founder and current CEO Jack Dorsey’s account in 2006 is up for sale as an NFT, a nonfungible token. Some social media enthusiasts are ready to spend a fortune on it.

Dorsey’s almost 15-year-old message “just setting up my twttr” attracted whopping offers after he posted a link to a tweets marketplace called Valuables on Friday. The intense bidding war put the Twitter co-founder’s post at $363,000 as of Saturday morning (around 8am GMT).

While the sale was announced, at least on Twitter, on Friday, it seems that the tweet was listed on the website weeks ago, as some replies to Dorsey's tweet linking to Valuables date back to December.

NFTs are a special type of token. Like cryptocurrencies, they operate on a blockchain, but they don’t hold money and serve to show ownership of some other unique assets like art. 

According to Valuables, the highest bidder for the famous post will actually buy “a digital certificate of the tweet.” The website compares such a purchase with owning an autograph on a baseball card, saying that “the NFT itself is the creator’s autograph on the content, making it scarce, unique, and valuable.”

