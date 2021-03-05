 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US & China moving from tariff war to technology war, economics professor tells Boom Bust

5 Mar, 2021 13:22
© Getty Images / S_Bachstroem
Technology is one of the major issues being discussed by China at its national congress this week. The government sees the sector as critical to its drive for modernization and self-reliance over the next decade and a half.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Miami Herbert Business School Dean John Quelch to discuss the matter.

“I think we’re moving from the tariff war to the technology war. There’s no doubt about that. But the US has multiple advantages apart from its current leadership in perhaps 30 or so technology areas that are critical to innovation,” he says.

Quelch says the fact that the US has maybe 15 out of the top 20 research universities in the world is particularly important. “The research assets and infrastructure within the US public and private sectors are really very substantial and the US is now totally aware, I think, that it is in a technology fight with China, and therefore, is going to double down further on R&D (research and development) investment, particularly in basic research. And that is more likely, I think, now with President Biden in the White House.”

According to the professor, “It’s going to be beneficial to consumers and prosperity worldwide to have technology competition this intense between China and the US. That’s going to help the consumer in the long run.”

