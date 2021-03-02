Tsunami of inflation is coming & silver will definitely catch investor attention – Keiser Report

Max Keiser talks to Stephen Flood of GoldCore.com about the case for gold in a bitcoin world, as well as the recent Reddit-driven buying frenzy, which sent silver prices soaring to an eight-year high.

“There’s a lot of silver, but it’s not in the right place, it’s not in the right format for certain vehicles,” Flood says, adding: “So, the ETF might come under pressure, it may not be able to fill its baskets. You might have its price decouple from the silver price, and it could become disorderly. But we are finding good supply at the refinery level…”

According to Flood, “Silver is very much a marginal investment, most people haven’t a clue about it. Until recently it wasn’t on anyone’s radar.”

He says: “I do think, though, that as this inflation story begins to take off – I think there’s a tsunami of inflation coming – people will look to alternatives and silver is definitely going to catch a bid. And you’re going to see a lot of people looking to allocate that into their portfolio for the first time ever. This could actually develop into a real full-on silver short squeeze.”

