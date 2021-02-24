 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Could Boeing win back public trust, or is it lost forever? RT’s Boom Bust explores

24 Feb, 2021 12:57
Get short URL
Could Boeing win back public trust, or is it lost forever? RT’s Boom Bust explores
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, US on February 20, 2021 © Reuters
An investigation is underway into an incident that saw one of the engines of a United Airlines Boeing 777 suffer a catastrophic failure and explode mid-flight over the US city of Denver this past weekend.

Boom Bust talks to retired American Airlines captain Mark Weiss, who provides his analysis of the incident and the role the engine played in the malfunction.

“This was not an airplane issue; this was an engine issue. But the name that you’re going to hear is Boeing… and that’s what sticks in people’s mind,” says Weiss.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies