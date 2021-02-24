Could Boeing win back public trust, or is it lost forever? RT’s Boom Bust explores

An investigation is underway into an incident that saw one of the engines of a United Airlines Boeing 777 suffer a catastrophic failure and explode mid-flight over the US city of Denver this past weekend.

Boom Bust talks to retired American Airlines captain Mark Weiss, who provides his analysis of the incident and the role the engine played in the malfunction.

“This was not an airplane issue; this was an engine issue. But the name that you’re going to hear is Boeing… and that’s what sticks in people’s mind,” says Weiss.

