Boeing backs decision to suspend 777s with P&W4000 engines by US and Japan, recommends airlines follow suit

Boeing has urged global carriers to temporarily halt flights of its planes with engines similar to that which suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded mid-flight over the US city of Denver at the weekend.

The US aircraft manufacturer has also voiced its full support for the decision by the Federal Aviation Administration to launch extra inspections for models equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.

Moreover, Boeing urged airlines the follow the example of Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, which grounded their 32 passenger jets of the same model shortly after the incident, before Japanese regulators issued a similar flight ban.

On Saturday, a United Airlines Boeing 777 was forced into an emergency landing at Denver International Airport after one of its engines was seen engulfed in flames, scattering debris on a residential area. The aircraft landed safely with all 231 passengers and 10 crew on board unharmed.

A similar case occurred in the Netherlands the same day, when a Boeing cargo plane started shedding metal parts shortly after takeoff from Maastricht-Aachen airport. The accident reportedly left two people slightly injured, with one of them requiring hospitalization. The falling debris reportedly caused damage to several cars and buildings.

