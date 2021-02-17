Boom Bust explores what is wrong with Parler after social media platform returns online

The social network favored by American right-wing users, Parler, came back online on Monday with a redesigned website, one month after it was cut off by Amazon and other tech giants over the US Capitol riot.

Boom Bust correspondent Ben Swann says it’s “unbelievable how messed up the site is still – you try to get on, it doesn’t work properly, it doesn’t load.” Among other problems, the user’s feed is gone.

According to Swann, the problem is that when Parler was set up through Amazon Web Services, “apparently, the very, very wise people who ran this company didn’t bother to back anything up.”

“So now that they’ve moved over to a new server system, they apparently don’t have any of their original information. It’s hard to imagine that a company with so much money behind it and so much momentum behind it, with over 20 million users by the time they were shut down, to have so much going on and have so little that they did right,” he says.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section