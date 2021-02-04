 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
GameStop frenzy was 'the most fun I’ve EVER had trading,' entrepreneur tells Boom Bust

4 Feb, 2021 11:59
© Reuters / Dado Ruvic
As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is meeting officials to discuss the GameStop saga, Boom Bust explores why such Reddit activity is deemed to be wrong when hedge funds have been doing it forever.

“I don’t think this is wrong at all. I got ‘diamond hands,’ just like all the Reddit people out there on WallStreetBets,” says the founder of The 10 Minute Stock Trader Chris Uhl, adding: “This is got to be the most fun I’ve ever had trading, ever.” 

According to him, there are now over eight million people on Reddit’s WallStreetBets community, and “collectively they are showing the power of small accounts when combined.”

Uhl explains that all these “people with stimulus checks are banding together, buying the stock collectively, and making hedge funds feel the heat of what it would take to combine all these people together and have similar purchasing power. Who has ever expected that?”

