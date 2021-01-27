Putin praises energy deal between Russia, Saudi Arabia & US as an example of productive global cooperation

The agreement between Russia, Saudi Arabia and the US to cut oil output last year set an example of cooperation between countries, even when they have diverging interests, President Vladimir Putin told the World Economic Forum.

There are issues, of course, that affect all the nations without exception, said the Russian president.

“This format has become an example of productive interaction between countries with different, and sometimes even opposite assessments of global processes, and their own views of the world,” said Putin.

