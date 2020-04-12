OPEC+ strikes last-minute deal to cut almost 10 mn barrels a day of oil production

After four days of marathon talks, major global oil producers have finally inked an agreement to slash oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day (BPD), in a bid to boost the energy market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil-producing states outside of the cartel reached an agreement on Sunday evening to cut their output starting May 1. Kuwait's Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel broke the news on Twitter.

بفضل من الله ثم بالتوجيهات الحكيمة والجهود المتواصلة والمحادثات المستمرة منذ فجر الجمعة، نعلن الآن عن اتمام الاتفاق التاريخي على خفض الانتاج بما يقارب 10 ملايين برميل من النفط يومياً من اعضاء "اوبك +" ابتداء من الأول من مايو 2020 pic.twitter.com/NF3o5Hmt6z — د. خالد الفاضل (@Dr_Alfadhel) April 12, 2020

The cuts will protect oil producers from falling prices, triggered both by de-facto OPEC head Saudi Arabia flooding global markets with oil, and by falling demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

OPEC and its allies had been trying to hammer out an accord since Thursday. While the first round of the virtual talks resulted in an agreement on the biggest supply cuts in history – 10 million barrels per day (bpd), amounting to around 10 percent of global supply – they ended without a resolution due to a disagreement with Mexico.

Mexico City refused to slash production by 400,000 bpd as requested, and abruptly abandoned Thursday’s emergency meeting. One day later, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came up with a plan of his own, saying his country would reduce production by four times less than the cartel demanded, while an additional 250,000 bpd would be compensated for by the US.

Also on rt.com ‘That’s not how friends treat friends’: US senators accuse Saudi Arabia of waging war on US oil

The final agreement was reached for output cuts of 9.7 million bpd, the Mexican oil minister announced on Sunday.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!