OPEC+ strikes last-minute deal to cut almost 10 mn barrels a day of oil production

12 Apr, 2020 17:55
© Getty Images / Dieter Spannknebel
After four days of marathon talks, major global oil producers have finally inked an agreement to slash oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day (BPD), in a bid to boost the energy market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil-producing states outside of the cartel reached an agreement on Sunday evening to cut their output starting May 1. Kuwait's Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel broke the news on Twitter. 

The cuts will protect oil producers from falling prices, triggered both by de-facto OPEC head Saudi Arabia flooding global markets with oil, and by falling demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

OPEC and its allies had been trying to hammer out an accord since Thursday. While the first round of the virtual talks resulted in an agreement on the biggest supply cuts in history – 10 million barrels per day (bpd), amounting to around 10 percent of global supply – they ended without a resolution due to a disagreement with Mexico.

Mexico City refused to slash production by 400,000 bpd as requested, and abruptly abandoned Thursday’s emergency meeting. One day later, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came up with a plan of his own, saying his country would reduce production by four times less than the cartel demanded, while an additional 250,000 bpd would be compensated for by the US.

The final agreement was reached for output cuts of 9.7 million bpd, the Mexican oil minister announced on Sunday.

