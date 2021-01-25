China to build 30 'fully connected' 5G factories by 2023

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has said the nation plans to accelerate its rollout of wireless technology, setting up 30 "fully connected" 5G factories in ten key industries in the next two years.

According to the ministry, which has revealed an action plan for the coming years, three to five industrial internet platforms with international influence will be established, as well as a big data center.

The action plan highlighted that the next three years (2021-2023) will be a period of rapid growth for China's industrial Internet. During that period emerging business formats will prevail, including intelligent manufacturing, network-based collaboration, and personalized customization, MIIT said.

The industrial internet, also known as the Internet of Things (IoT), implies broader adoption of advanced technologies such as next-generation wireless networks, big data, and artificial intelligence.

MIIT data shows that China has already developed over 70 industrial internet platforms, connecting around 60 million sets of industrial equipment and more than 400,000 industrial enterprises.

